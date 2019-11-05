Latest in Gear

Image credit: Barsys
save
Save
share

Barsys Smart Coaster tells you how to pour the perfect cocktail

It changes colors to indicate when to start and stop pouring each ingredient.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
56m ago in Food and Drink
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Barsys

Mixing a cocktail requires skill and precision -- or the Barsys Smart Coaster. The new device is a small disc that connects to the Barsys app. To mix a drink, you simply place a glass or pitcher on the smart coaster and select the drink you'd like to make. The app will tell you which ingredients to add and the coaster will change colors indicating when to start and stop pouring each ingredient.

Barsys wants to make mixing a cocktail as easy as grabbing a beer or pouring a glass of wine. "Most people don't realize how many great cocktails they can make from just a few simple ingredients. All they're missing is the know how to put it together," Barsys Founder and CEO Akshet Tewari said in a press release.

When the coaster officially launches in December, it will sell for $149. That makes it an affordable alternative to the company's $1,500-robotic bartender and other "Keurig of cocktails" devices.

Customers who pre-order the coaster can get the device for $95. All pre-orders will also get a free Barsys Electromagnetic Mixer, which sits on top of the coaster and automatically stirs cocktails. In the meantime, you can peruse the free Barsys app and start picking the cocktails you'll make.

In this article: app, barsys, coaster, cocktail, connected devices, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, kitchen, smart home, smart kitchen
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Japan’s four-day work week boosted productivity by 40 percent

Microsoft Japan’s four-day work week boosted productivity by 40 percent

View
More than 11,000 scientists declare a ‘climate emergency’

More than 11,000 scientists declare a ‘climate emergency’

View
macOS Catalina: A month with Apple's latest desktop update

macOS Catalina: A month with Apple's latest desktop update

View
Chrome OS officially supports virtual workspaces now

Chrome OS officially supports virtual workspaces now

View
NVIDIA's AI will help USPS handle packages 10 times faster

NVIDIA's AI will help USPS handle packages 10 times faster

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr