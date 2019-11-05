Barsys Smart Coaster tells you how to pour the perfect cocktail

Barsys wants to make mixing a cocktail as easy as grabbing a beer or pouring a glass of wine. "Most people don't realize how many great cocktails they can make from just a few simple ingredients. All they're missing is the know how to put it together," Barsys Founder and CEO Akshet Tewari said in a press release.

When the coaster officially launches in December, it will sell for $149. That makes it an affordable alternative to the company's $1,500-robotic bartender and other "Keurig of cocktails" devices.

Customers who pre-order the coaster can get the device for $95. All pre-orders will also get a free Barsys Electromagnetic Mixer, which sits on top of the coaster and automatically stirs cocktails. In the meantime, you can peruse the free Barsys app and start picking the cocktails you'll make.