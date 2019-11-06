Shyamalan's 'Servant' trailer brings a creepy baby doll to Apple TV+

Apple is finally offering a full trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, and it's just as creepy as you might hope. The Apple TV+ series preview underscores the suspense as a couple, Dorothy and Sean, hires a nanny to take care of the (eerily realistic) baby doll they use to help Dorothy deal with the trauma of losing her newborn child. It's a strange enough situation by itself, but it threatens to become much worse as it becomes clear the nanny isn't just an innocent helper. And that's not including the strained relations between Dorothy and Sean -- what if Dorothy snaps out of her illusion?