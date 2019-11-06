Even on YouTube you're not safe from Google Shopping ads

Google isn't shy about its sales pitch. The company says that 90 percent of online shoppers who use video to inform their purchases found new products on YouTube. It's a way to make YouTube "more shoppable." Like any good Google ad, the Shopping ads on YouTube will react to your interests. So if you like running, you'll see shoes from companies like Puma.

YouTube isn't the only place where Google has spruced up the e-commerce functionality ahead of the holidays. The company recently updated Lens to add a style ideas feature that gives you ideas on how to complete a look you may have seen in a store.