Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget
Even on YouTube you're not safe from Google Shopping ads

YouTube is getting ready to cash in ahead of Black Friday.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Business
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

With the holidays approaching, YouTube is about to get even more cluttered with advertisements. You'll soon start to see Google Shopping ads in your YouTube search results and homefeed. Even if you don't know them by name, you're probably familiar with how Google Shopping ads work. They pop up almost anytime you search on Google. They're particularly prone to show up if you look for something like clothing or electronics.

Google isn't shy about its sales pitch. The company says that 90 percent of online shoppers who use video to inform their purchases found new products on YouTube. It's a way to make YouTube "more shoppable." Like any good Google ad, the Shopping ads on YouTube will react to your interests. So if you like running, you'll see shoes from companies like Puma.

YouTube isn't the only place where Google has spruced up the e-commerce functionality ahead of the holidays. The company recently updated Lens to add a style ideas feature that gives you ideas on how to complete a look you may have seen in a store.

Source: Google
In this article: ads, advertising, business, e-commerce, gear, google, google shopping, YouTube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
