Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Juul stops selling mint-flavored vapes

For the moment, the company plans to continue selling menthol-flavored vapes.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
54m ago in Food and Drink
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Juul will stop selling mint-flavored vape products in the US. The company says it's pulling mint pods from its website, as well as no longer taking new orders from retailers. As of this article, the company only sells three flavors: Classic tobacco, Virginia tobacco and menthol.

Juul says it made the decision based on a study that came out this week that found mint-flavored vapes are popular among middle and high school students in the US. However, the company declined to comment on why it plans to continue selling menthol-flavored vapes when Bloomberg pointed out that the same study found both mint and menthol flavors were popular among youth.

The move comes after Juul stopped selling fruit-flavored vapes on its website last month. Echoing a statement he'd made at that time, new Juul CEO (and former tobacco exec) K.C. Crosthwaite said today that "These results are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, Attorneys General, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use. We will support the upcoming FDA flavor policy and will follow the PMTA process."

Earlier today, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) said that the number of vaping-related lung injuries in US is up to 2,051. Cases of vaping-related lung illnesses have come up in 49 states, which, combined with rising use among youths has lead a variety of regulators to look into a ban of vapes -- the Trump Administration is expected to announce a temporary ban on flavored e-cigarettes as soon as this week.

Via: Bloomberg, CNBC
Source: Juul
In this article: e-cigarette, e-cigarettes, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, juul, medicine, mint, politics, teen vaping, vapes, vaping
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

EVs outsold manual transmission cars in the US last quarter

EVs outsold manual transmission cars in the US last quarter

View
Kanye West's sustainable Yeezy concept uses algae foam

Kanye West's sustainable Yeezy concept uses algae foam

View
FX's entire show archive arrives on Hulu next March

FX's entire show archive arrives on Hulu next March

View
Disney+ will stream on Amazon's Fire TV platform at launch

Disney+ will stream on Amazon's Fire TV platform at launch

View
Ford Webasto Lithium Mustang EV: Three interesting facts we learned

Ford Webasto Lithium Mustang EV: Three interesting facts we learned

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr