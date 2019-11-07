Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 is ready for work

Since its initial announcement, Microsoft says it's shared early HoloLens 2 prototypes with customers and received plenty of feedback. The shipping version hasn't changed much from the first units we've seen, according to Greg Sullivan, Microsoft's director of Mixed Reality. Still, he says the company took that commentary seriously.

Whereas the first headset was a bit of an experiment by Microsoft, one that gave us a glimpse into what AR could offer, HoloLens 2 is more finely tuned to businesses and their employees more productive. Over the past few years, HoloLens has found a home in the enterprise, where frontline workers can use it to call up a colleague for remote assistance, or see virtual schematics for machinery right alongside their physical counterparts. HoloLens 2 isn't for Minecraft — it's meant to get work done.

As soon as I put on the headset during a recent demo, it was instantly clear how much it improves over the last model. It was a cinch to put it on and tighten HoloLens 2's halo headband, and there was plenty of cushioning to keep me comfortable. It's a bit top and rear-heavy, compared to the original model which would always press down on my nose, but the weight is well balanced. It felt like something I could wear for hours without much stress — exactly what Microsoft needed to accomplish for field use.