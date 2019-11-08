The Engadget Podcast: The streaming wars have begun

Apple TV+ just launched, Disney+ is on the way, and HBO Max is coming next year. This week on the Engadget Podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn explore why these companies are launching their own streaming services and what it all means for consumers. Are they actually worth subscribing to? Is there simply too much to watch?

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien