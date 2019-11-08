Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Google
Stadia hits Google's Play Store ahead of its debut this month

You can get your Pixel phone or Chrome OS tablet ready before the service goes live November 19th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Mobile
Google is set to flip the switch on its Stadia game streaming service this month. While you can play through Chrome or your TV (with Chromecast Ultra), you'll also be able to run games like Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey on some Pixel devices. To help you get ready for the big day on November 19th, Google has added the Stadia app to the Google Play Store.

You'll be able to use the app, which will eventually be available on iOS and other Android devices, to manage your account and controllers, buy titles and start games on Chromecast Ultra. Once you've signed in with a Google account, it'll ask you for an invite code from the Stadia Founders or Premiere Edition package before you can go any further.

The Play Store listing notes that you can access your games library from the Home tab. An Explore tab, meanwhile, seems as though it'll feature community posts as well as links to Stadia's presence on YouTube, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook and Discord. You'll also be able to see which of your friends are online and what they're playing.

Stadia will work with some Chrome OS tablets, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 at launch, along with browsers and Chromecast Ultra. The service will be available more broadly next year.

Via: 9to5 Google
Source: Google Play
