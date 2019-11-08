Jaybird's Tarah wireless sport earbuds are half off

While we haven't reviewed the Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones, Jaybird's earbuds have been a reliable, well-regarded option for years. They typically sound good out of the box and sound great with a little EQ fine tuning via the app. This model has an IPX7 rating, meaning not only can they stand a little sweat or rain, they're rated to survive even if you drop them in water. And they come with Speed Cinch cord that lets you control the music and answer calls.

The earbuds promise six hours of battery life -- that's double the playing time of, say, Sony's totally wireless sport earbuds, the WF-SP700N. They take about two hours to reach full charge, but a 10-minute quick charge will give you another hour of battery life. As we've said before, it's great that Jaybird included the quick-charge on its more affordable earbuds, and this deal makes the feature even more appealing. You won't find a quick charge option on many $50 wireless earbuds.

This model may not have made our list of best workout headphones, but at $50, they're significantly less expensive than any of those top-tier options and hard to pass up.

Buy Tarah on Jaybird - $50