VSCO's first Snapchat lens adds film-inspired effects

VSCO is giving Snapchat users a taste of what its photography app can offer. The popular photo-slash-filter app has teamed up with Snapchat and released its first lens for the platform called "Analog." It comes with two filters, and according to VSCO, they're new and exclusive to the platform. Film, the first of the two, mimics the light glares, leaks and distortion that can appear on film. Meanwhile, Prism can produce a whimsical, refracted double effect. Like any other filter, they can be used individually or combined -- they also work on both static photos and videos.