Roku app for Apple Watch can control your device from your wrist

Roku is putting a remote control on your wrist -- the one that's wearing an Apple Watch, that is. The company's app is now out for Apple's wearable, and you only need to update your iOS app to version 6.1.3 to be able to get the free application. Like Roku's mobile apps, you can use the Watch application as a remote control for your device. You can launch channels, listed in order of most recently launched, on your TV by tapping on your Watch screen. And you can even control the volume with your Watch's circular crown.
You can also use voice commands for specific requests, such as to launch certain apps ("Launch Hulu") or to look for shows to binge on ("search for comedies.") That feature's only available on select Roku TVs and devices, though. Finally, you can use the Apple Watch app to find the actual Roku remote if, say, it went missing in your couch or if you have no idea where you left it. You can use the app to send a signal to your remote to play a chime, so long as you have a Roku Ultra and one of the Roku TV models with the feature.