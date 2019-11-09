Roku app for Apple Watch can control your device from your wrist

You can also use voice commands for specific requests, such as to launch certain apps ("Launch Hulu") or to look for shows to binge on ("search for comedies.") That feature's only available on select Roku TVs and devices, though. Finally, you can use the Apple Watch app to find the actual Roku remote if, say, it went missing in your couch or if you have no idea where you left it. You can use the app to send a signal to your remote to play a chime, so long as you have a Roku Ultra and one of the Roku TV models with the feature.