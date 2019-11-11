Apple removes Instagram stalking app Like Patrol from the App Store

Like Patrol takes the idea of Instagram's own "Following" tab -- which was disabled earlier this fall -- and makes it even more invasive. The app reports who a given user is interacting with, down to gender and attractiveness stats. Sergio Luis Quintero, the app's founder, said that the company intends to fight Instagram's cease and desist order, but that may be moot thanks to Apple's takedown; the App Store owner is the true gatekeeper in this situation.

Typically, when an app is taken down from the App Store, it can still be accessed by users who previously downloaded it. It's unclear whether or not existing Like Patrol users can still use the service. Even if they can, it sounds like the app's days are numbered.