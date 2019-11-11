Latest in Tomorrow

Via now provides veterans with free rides in the DC area

The ridesharing company just launched VetRides.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Transportation
Via

Veterans in the DC area can now book up to four free rides per month through the ride-sharing company Via. The new VetRides program could help veterans get to medical appointments, classes and job interviews.

VetRides is being offered in partnership with the DC Mayor's Office for Veterans Affairs (MOVA) and the Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV). Veterans can register for the service through MOVA, and they'll be able to book rides through the Via mobile app or a call center. Via will offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

"All of DC veterans deserve a pathway to the middle class and access to their federal benefits, VetsRide provides that capability through transport to their medical appointments, employment opportunities, education and housing appointments," MOVA Director Elliot Tommingo said in a press release.

Via's vans are available in a handful of cities, and the company has been experimenting with new models. Last year, Arlington, Texas, dropped its public bus service in favor of Via's ride-sharing vans. It has shuttled passengers to and from metro stations, and it has shared its technology with NYC's public schools in an attempt to improve current school bus systems. It's unclear if or when Via will bring VetRides to other cities.

