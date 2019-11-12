'Star Wars' and 'The Mandalorian' make Disney+ worth it

Disney+ has a ton of things to watch based on its vast library alone, but if you're interested in something that's actually original, your options are pretty slim. Just like Apple TV+, most of the new content on Disney+, like The World According to Jeff Goldblum, is watchable but not exactly exceptional. That's not the case for The Mandalorian though. It's the first live-action Star Wars show, and it brings with it all of the action, wonder and visual splendor you've come to expect from the films.
That's not the only new bit of Star Wars goodness either: there's also a surprise 4K remaster of the entire Skywalker saga with Dolby Vision and Atmos. And yes, that includes the original trilogy (albeit with the Special Edition CG tweaks and yet another Han/Greedo scene change). If you were on the fence about subscribing to Disney+, these new Star Wars releases are more than enough reason to check it out.