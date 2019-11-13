Motorola's foldable display RAZR leaks ahead of today's launch

Most notable is the bottom of the phone, which features a USB-C port for data transfer and charging. Like most modern smartphones, the new RAZR doesn't appear to include a headphone jack. The V3i, the model most people think of when they think back to the original RAZR, didn't have a headphone jack either -- but then that was a different time before feature phones shipped with enough internal storage to hold music. Call it an unintended callback.

Besides a very noticeable notched display, the phone also features very prominent side hinges that cut into its side bezels. MySmartPrice, the first publication to spot the photos, speculates this design quirk could be limited to the pre-production model the FCC photographed, but this seems unlikely. If you compare these new photos with the official-looking ones that leaked late last month, you can see they're prominent in those photos as well.

What the images don't provide is a clue as to what button located on the chin phone of does. The Verge suggests the button could act as both a power switch and a capacitive fingerprint sensor, which seems like a reasonable bet.

Alongside the photos that leaked last month, there was also a report that said the new RAZR would feature a Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A report from The Wall Street Journal from earlier in the year also said the phone will be a Verizon (Engadget's parent company) exclusive that the carrier sells for approximately $1,500. The good news is that most of our questions about the phone will likely be answered in the next couple of hours.