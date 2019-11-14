Latest in Gear

Image credit: SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
save
Save
share

The NSA says it stopped tracking cellphone locations without a warrant

For now, at least.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Last year the Supreme Court ruled, in a 5-4 decision, that a search warrant is required for law enforcement to perform cellphone tower searches to track someone's location. The Daily Beast reported on a letter sent by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to Senator Ron Wyden affirming that ever since that Carpenter decision, the "Intelligence community" has not sought cell-site location data or GPS records without a warrant.

It had been doing that, claiming authority under the Title V of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) / Section 215 of the Patriot Act. However Section 215 of the Patriot Act is set to expire next month, and in the letter (PDF), the assistant director writing it never confirms that the Supreme Court decision means they couldn't, or wouldn't, do it in the future.

Source: The Daily Beast
In this article: FISA, gear, gps, mobile, NSA, ODNI, patriot act, politics, privacy, Ron Wyden, section 215, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Microsoft is adding 10 'Final Fantasy' games to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is adding 10 'Final Fantasy' games to Xbox Game Pass

View
'West of Dead' is a fast-paced shooter starring Ron Perlman

'West of Dead' is a fast-paced shooter starring Ron Perlman

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds Discord, Spotify and EA Access freebies

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds Discord, Spotify and EA Access freebies

View
Google will help you pronounce difficult words

Google will help you pronounce difficult words

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr