'Life is Strange' dev's upcoming game centers on twins and trans identity

"The core mechanic of the game is the special bond Tyler and Alyson share and is also a theme strongly anchored into the Dontnod storytelling approach," Tell Me Why game director Florent Guillaume said in an Xbox blog post. "Over the course of the story, players will explore the identical twins' different memories of key events and choose which memory to believe. Ultimately, the choices players make determine the strength of the twins' bond -- and the future course of their lives."

Notably, Microsoft and Dontnod say Tell Me Why is the first game from a major studio and publisher to have a transgender person as a playable hero. Dontnod and Microsoft worked with LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization GLAAD to make sure Tyler authentically reflects the trans experience and is a fully-rounded character.

Tell Me Why is coming to Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Xbox Game Pass and Steam. All three episodes will drop next summer.