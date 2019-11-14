Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google rolls out next-gen RCS texting to Android users in the US

So long as you use Android Messages, that is.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

At long last, you can get next-gen text messaging on your Android phone in the US without vendor-specific support or resorting to unofficial tricks. Google is rolling out Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to Android Messages users across the US. When it arrives, you'll be prompted to enable chat features in the app. RCS should be "broadly available" by the end of 2019, Google said.

This won't be thrilling if you prefer an alternative app (like the one from your phone manufacturer), but it might be worthwhile for the benefits when you're chatting with other RCS users. You can chat over WiFi, send high-quality media, see when people are typing and get read receipts. You can also easily manage and rename group chats.

There is a caveat: RCS doesn't support end-to-end encryption like Apple's iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Signal or similar services. Google has promised that it will only store messages while they're in transit, but the truly privacy-conscious won't want to use RCS for anything particularly sensitive. RCS is more an upgrade to SMS than its own messaging service, and that means dealing with similar privacy risks.

Source: Google
In this article: android, android messages, gear, google, messaging, mobile, rcs, smartphone, texting
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Google’s Curie undersea cable now connects the US and Chile

Google’s Curie undersea cable now connects the US and Chile

View
Rockstar apologizes for buggy ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC launch

Rockstar apologizes for buggy ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC launch

View
Instagram expands hidden likes test worldwide

Instagram expands hidden likes test worldwide

View
Apple debuts Research app with new iPhone and Watch health studies

Apple debuts Research app with new iPhone and Watch health studies

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr