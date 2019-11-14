Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment
'Grounded' is an ant-sized survival game set in a suburban backyard

Honey, Obsidian shrunk the gamers!
Kris Holt, @krisholt
If The Outer Worlds has got you excited to play whatever Obsidian Entertainment's cooking up next, you won't have to wait too much longer. Its first-person survival title, Grounded, will arrive on Xbox Game Preview next spring.

You'll endure the terrors and dangers of life in a suburban backyard, but it won't necessarily be all sun loungers and barbeques. Your character will be shrunk to the size of an ant -- I'm getting some serious Honey, I Shrunk the Kids vibes with this one. You'll need to scavenge for objects to build a base with, scrounge for life-saving resources and try to co-exist with friendly insects while fending off giant beasts.

Obsidian, which Microsoft bought last year, says Grounded is a sandbox title, though it'll include environmental and narrative-driven storytelling elements. You can explore and try to stay alive by yourself or with up to three friends in co-op multiplayer.

Grounded is the first Xbox Game Preview title that'll be available with Xbox Game Pass. You can also pick it up via the Microsoft Store or Steam.

