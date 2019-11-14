Target's same-day shipping service is now available in-app

You no longer have to fire up Target's desktop website to access its Shipt same-day delivery service if you need to get your purchase as soon as possible. The retail giant is bringing the service to its iOS and Android mobile apps, just in time for some on-the-go (and possibly last-minute) Thanksgiving shopping.
While the service doesn't require a membership to use, it costs $10 per delivery unless you pay $99 per year for unlimited deliveries on orders worth $35 or more. Target's taking an extra step to win customers over, though, and is offering free same-day shipping for a limited time. From November 17th to the 26th, the company will ship orders that reach $75 or more placed via its website or its app at no cost. Of course, those who've never tried Shipt before can still sign up for a four-week trial to get free shipping.
Target expanded its same-day delivery service throughout the US and launched a dedicated Shipt shopping experience on its website in mid-2019. In the past, you'd have to go to Shipt's website or use its separate mobile app to be able to enjoy its perks. With same-day delivery's arrival on mobile, Target's more equipped to go head to head with Amazon this holiday shopping season.