Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds Discord, Spotify and EA Access freebies

Even if you take into account the fact that in some countries such as the US and UK Microsoft already offered a free six-month subscription to Spotify Premium as an incentive to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you're getting a lot for just $1. Separately, EA Access, Discord Nitro and Spotify Premium cost $5, $10 and $10 per month respectively. What's more, if you're already an Ultimate subscriber, Microsoft says you'll get access to all of the new perks.

As a further incentive for people to subscribe, Microsoft is adding 50 new games to the Game Pass -- making it one of the most substantial expansions of the service to date. Starting today, you can play eight new games, with over 40 more slated to arrive throughout the holiday season and into 2020. Some of the more notable games that are available today include Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Rage 2 and The Talos Principle. Meanwhile, forthcoming highlights include Darksiders III, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, 10 Final Fantasy titles and three Yakuza games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the better deals in gaming, and after today it's even better. Of course, whether it makes sense to subscribe will depend on how much time you can find to play all the games that interest you in the catalog.