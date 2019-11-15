Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney
Disney+ will fix its 'Simpsons' widescreen problem in 2020

Viewers will be able to choose between 4x3 or cropped widescreen versions.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
17m ago in AV
Disney+ investor presentation Disney

As soon as Disney+ launched, fans of The Simpsons noticed a big problem. In a repeat of an issue that occurred when FXX started playing old episodes a few years ago, someone made the decision to crop and zoom older 4x3 aspect ratio episodes to fill out an HD widescreen frame. It was eventually corrected, and it turns out that new owner Disney will also fix things up -- eventually.

In a statement given to the LA Times, a Disney spokesperson said that "in early 2020" it will offer a toggle for the first 19 seasons of episodes so people can choose to view them in their original format -- important for many visual gags that extend to the top or bottom of the frame -- or widescreen-adjusted.

Source: LA Times
In this article: 4x3, av, cropped, Disney, Disney Plus, entertainment, Fox, services, streaming, The Simpsons, widescreen
