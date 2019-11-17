Ford’s Mustang Mach-E straddles the world of EVs, SUVs and muscle cars

It's a bold move that could help the automaker catch up with those that already have electric vehicles on the road. An EV SUV is always a smart move in the US. Calling it a Mustang just a bit of icing on the cake. There will always be a purist backlash, but for the average person looking for an EV that's from an automaker they trust, it'll pique their interest.

Ford seems to want to have a version of the Mach-E available for all types of drivers. It'll be available in five trim models starting at $43,895 and will start rolling into showrooms in late 2020. The First Edition (270 miles at $59,900), Premium (300 miles at $50,600) and GT (235 miles at $60,500) showing up on the road first. The California Route (300 miles at $52,400) and Select (230 at $43,895) landing in early 2021.

The cars will be available all-wheel or rear-wheel drive depending on the trim level and options available. Rear-wheel-drive versions will have a single electric motor while the all-wheel-drive versions will shop with two power plants. The torque and horsepower will also vary from 255 horsepower and 306 pounds-foot of torque all the way up to 459 horsepower and 612 pounds-foot on the quick GT level that'll do zero to 60 in under four seconds.

The battery packs available on the regular models will be 75.7kWh pack with the extended range getting a 98.8kWh pack. The vehicle will support charging up to 150kW.

In addition to all the tech under the hood, the interior will sport the next-generation Sync infotainment system which looks way better than previous generations that the automaker unveiled a few weeks ago. It'll include the FordPass charging network feature that shows available chargers in the nav and along a route.

In the car is a large portrait display. Sort of like a Model S. At the bottom of the display is a single knob for control. Of course, it also supports touch and it can answer conversational requests via "OK Ford." The company took a quick swipe at Tesla when it noted that it also has a dash cluster display.

The Mach-E supports over-the-air updates and has a phone as a key feature that works via Bluetooth.

Ford announced that eventually there will an update that'll bring hands-free driving to the Mach-E.

An electric vehicle that's an SUV and also a Mustang is a no brainer for the company.

Ford famously announced it would stop selling cars in the United States except for the Mustang which continues to be a hit for the automaker. Instead, it's decided to focus on SUVs and trucks. It's a business decision that mirrors the country's desire to drive larger vehicles. The result of that is the company introducing it's first big EV as an SUV with a Mustang badge.