‘The Crown’ gets a companion podcast featuring creator Peter Morgan

Netflix released The Crown -- a historical drama revolving around the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II -- in 2016. Each season takes place in a different time period, with the third and most recent season spanning 1964 through 1977 and detailing events like the Apollo 11 moon landing and Winston Churchill's death. The series is slated for six seasons and a total of 60 episodes.

Netflix is no stranger to companion podcasts; the company created audio shows for Wormwood, Making a Murderer and Stranger Things, among others. There are plenty more general podcasts from Netflix as well; You Can't Make This Up, I'm Obsessed with This and Tales of Your City discuss TV and movie trends and production. The Crown: The Official Podcast is available on Simplecast, Apple Podcasts and other services starting today.