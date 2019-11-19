Google's redesigned 'My Devices' page now tracks computers

That'll let you do the same things with a laptop that you can do with your phone, like wipe, lock and locate it. The new interface (above) is more user-friendly than before, as well, letting you check info, management and location for each device. Find My Device works in much the same way, but is directed more at consumers rather than G Suite business users. You can also use the "your devices" panel to find and sign out of your desktop, Android and Wear OS devices.

The panel also has a new URL at mydevices.google.com (for G Suite users only) but it will redirect the old one to that address. The new page will take between one and three days to work for everyone, Google said.