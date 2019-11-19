This 'Jedi: Fallen Order' lightsaber is also a motion controller

He got a lightsaber big enough to fit the electronics from a friend, then installed LEDs that light up when you flick out the blade, along with thumbsticks, a D-pad and buttons for jumping, dodging and so on. The motion sensor is an inertial measurement unit (IMU) that detects swings and deactivates when the blade is retracted. The whole thing cost less than $40 in materials, but a lot more in time, said Beck.

The best part is that it seems to play pretty well, too, though it no doubt takes some getting used to. "I started off on Jedi Knight difficulty, but I decided to crank it up to max difficulty just to see if I can. Managed to take out the second boss, so I think it's got promise!" he said. Now, we just need a manufacturer to build this to make our Jedi gaming and cosplay crossover dreams come true.