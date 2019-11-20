Latest in Gear

Image credit: iFixit
save
Save
share

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a mysterious 'lid angle sensor'

Is it a simple replacement, or does it do something more?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

iFixit

The 16-inch MacBook Pro still has some mysteries left after its initial teardown. Both MacRumors and iFixit have confirmed the presence of a "lid angle sensor" that appears to replace the usual Hall effect sensor (measuring the magnitude of a magnetic field) used to detect whether the laptop is open or closed. It's not certain what's different, but there's also a magnet in the hinge proper. An Apple support document asks technicians to calibrate the sensor to consider a display repair successful.

We've asked Apple if it can elaborate.

The iFixit team has speculated that the sensor might be more sophisticated and track both the frequency and angle of lid openings to help the company diagnose certain problems -- say, stress on the display cable. It might have an easier time pinpointing systemic flaws.. However, it's not clear that's the case. For now, the one certainty is that Apple has used the 16-inch MacBook Pro as an opportunity to refresh many aspects of its design, not just obvious changes like the screen or cooling.

Source: MacRumors, iFixit
In this article: 16-inch MacBook Pro, apple, computer, gear, laptop, mac, macbook pro, personal computing, personalcomputing, sensor
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Shopping tips to get the most out of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Shopping tips to get the most out of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

View
Roland MC-101 review: Beats, bass and batteries

Roland MC-101 review: Beats, bass and batteries

View
Amazon confirms police can keep Ring doorbell videos forever

Amazon confirms police can keep Ring doorbell videos forever

View
Google Earth's new creation tools help you tell stories

Google Earth's new creation tools help you tell stories

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr