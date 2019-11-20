Bird's first non-electric scooter is made for kids

So why is Bird making this? The company has no plans, it seems, to add the Birdie to its electric scooter and cruiser bike fleets. In a press release, the startup said it was simply made "in response to a demand for a non-electric scooter designed for kids." Birdies could increase the company's festive-period revenue and reinforce the brand with a demographic that will -- should the dockless scooter phenomenon survive long enough -- eventually be able to download the app and spend their own money on motorized rides. It's the same reason why countless car manufacturers, including Tesla, have made kid-sized versions of their most iconic vehicles.

Travis VanderZanden, CEO of Bird said: "Birdies are a fun way to give a nod to the founding of Bird and to give families the opportunity to ride together." It's a nice idea, though I can't imagine a child -- especially one riding a push-powered Birdie -- keeping up with a parent's electric scooter.