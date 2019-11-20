Epic extends the current 'Fortnite' season to focus on holiday updates

The season started in tandem with a major overhaul of the game last month and Epic Games is extending it into early February so it can focus on "holiday-themed updates." It ran a 14 Days of Fortnite event over the holidays last year, and it's promising to go even bigger for festive fun this time around with "new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won't want to miss."

It remains to be seen what Epic has planned for the event. On the flip side, you'll have a bit more time to earn all your Battle Pass rewards.