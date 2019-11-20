Epic extends the current 'Fortnite' season to focus on holiday updates

The first season of Fortnite's Chapter 2 promises to be the longest-running one to date. Until now, seasons have lasted between two and three months, but the current one will run for almost four.
Sponsored Links
The season started in tandem with a major overhaul of the game last month and Epic Games is extending it into early February so it can focus on "holiday-themed updates." It ran a 14 Days of Fortnite event over the holidays last year, and it's promising to go even bigger for festive fun this time around with "new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won't want to miss."
It remains to be seen what Epic has planned for the event. On the flip side, you'll have a bit more time to earn all your Battle Pass rewards.