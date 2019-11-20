Lyft expands Grocery Access Program to Baltimore, Chicago and NYC

Approximately 23.5 million people in the US live in food deserts -- areas that lack affordable and healthy food -- according to Lyft, and 2.5 million live in low-income, rural areas that are more than 10 miles from a supermarket. So far, the company has provided over 18,000 discounted rides across the US and Canada to those with inadequate access to full-service grocery stores and farmers markets. The service isn't available for just any grocery store or supermarket; Lyft takes users to certain partner locations which focus on healthy eating. With the addition of these heavily populated cities, even more users will be able to shop for healthy food, even if they don't typically have easy or cheap access to transportation.