History's hit series 'Vikings' will live on through a sequel on Netflix

The series will tap fellow Vikings alumni Morgan O'Sullivan as an executive producer alongside Die Hard's Jeb Stuart. There's no mentioned release schedule or casting.

It's not hard to see why Netflix would spring for Valhalla. Vikings has been a success for History, earning six seasons. There's a ready-made audience for a new show, especially when the current series hasn't quite finished yet. Netflix certainly has experience with Lucifer and similar shows to know if this strategy will work. And competition could play a factor. Amazon is betting big on its revival of The Expanse, and Netflix might not want to be without its own resurrected TV franchise.