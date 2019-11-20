Sling TV now streams on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

Sling TV users now have another way to stream their content. Beginning today, Sling TV is available on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Users can control Sling with built-in voice controls on those devices, and on Nest Hub Max, they can pause and resume content on Sling using gesture controls -- hold up your hand and look at the device to pause.
Sling recently made it possible to watch TV on mobile Android browsers, meaning you don't need to download an app. It's also available on Apple's Safari browser (version 11.1 or later), Android smartphones and TVs, Amazon's Fire TV and Fire tablet and Oculus Go.