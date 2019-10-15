Sling TV's free streaming comes to Android and Amazon devices

It'll work on any Android smartphone or Android TV, along with Amazon's Fire TV and Fire tablet. The free service will let you "experience Sling TV and watch free shows without entering credit card information," the company said. To use it, you simply download the app on any of those devices and follow the instructions to get to guest mode. From there, you can browse free content or sign up for one of Sling TV's cord-cutter packages, or purchase select channels à la carte.

As an enticement, Sling TV said it's offering a free preview of tonight's Democratic presidential debate on CNN, . You should be able to grab the app now on the Play Store, Amazon devices and Roku streaming boxes.