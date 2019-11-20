Spotify’s free streaming will work with Alexa and Bose speakers

For the first time, Free users in the US, Australia and New Zealand will be able to play Today's Top Hits, Discover Weekly or custom playlists on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices. Or, Free users can stream through the Bose Home Speaker 300, Home Speaker 450, Home Speaker 500, Portable Home Speaker, Soundbar 500 or Soundbar 700. As announced last week, Free users can stream Spotify on all Sonos speakers, including Sonos Move, the SYMFONISK IKEA speaker and Sonos Home Sound System.

To start, you'll need to make sure your speaker is updated to the latest firmware. Then, in the Spotify app, select the device you want to stream to.

As we said previously, this could make Sonos, Alexa and Bose speakers more appealing to the millions of people who listen to Spotify Free -- and just in time for the holidays.