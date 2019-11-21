'Half-Life: Alyx' is a VR prequel set before the events of 'Half-Life 2'

The screenshots Valve shared show a familiar look at a ruined, occupied city that is probably City 17 from Half-Life 2 -- but we've never seen it rendered in this fidelity, and that's without the extra immersion VR will provide. Also, gravity gloves! Can't wait to put those to work.

Valve released a trailer as well, and it drives home just how much technology has changed since the last Half-Life game was released in 2007. The world is stunningly detailed and it looks like VR will let you interact with literally any object in the game, as a scene where Alyx dug through items on a shelf looking for a spare bullet showed. And just to drive fans into a further frenzy, the trailer ends with a quick glimpse at the infamous G-man.

"Everyone at Valve is excited to be returning to the world of Half-Life," Valve's Gabe Newell said in a statement. "VR has energized us. We've invested a lot of ourselves in the technology. But we're also game developers at heart, and to be devoting ourselves to a VR game this ambitious is just as exciting. For that to come in the form of Half-Life feels like the culmination of a lot things we care a lot about: truly great games, cutting edge technology, and open platforms. We can't wait for people to experience this."

That all sounds good, but here's hoping that this is the start of a new journey into the world of Half-Life and not a swan song. But regardless of what happens, it's hard not to at least be curious about a full-fledged new game from Valve.