Image credit: Tesla
Watch Tesla's 'Cybertruck' unveiling at 11 PM ET

Elon Musk has promised it will look like something out of a sci-fi movie.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Transportation
Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has put the F-150 squarely in his company's sights, and tonight we'll find out how close it can get with a new "Cybertruck." In a tweet earlier today the exec referenced his 2012 goal of "a Tesla supertruck with crazy torque, dynamic air suspension and corners like its on rails."

At a shareholder's meeting earlier this year Musk said the truck will "look like it came out of a sci-fi movie" and the run up to its unveiling has been heavy on Blade Runner references. What does that all add up to? We'll find out shortly -- check out the livestream right here.

Source: Tesla Livestream
