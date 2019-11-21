Watch Tesla's 'Cybertruck' unveiling at 11 PM ET

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has put the F-150 squarely in his company's sights, and tonight we'll find out how close it can get with a new "Cybertruck." In a tweet earlier today the exec referenced his 2012 goal of "a Tesla supertruck with crazy torque, dynamic air suspension and corners like its on rails."

At a shareholder's meeting earlier this year Musk said the truck will "look like it came out of a sci-fi movie" and the run up to its unveiling has been heavy on Blade Runner references. What does that all add up to? We'll find out shortly -- check out the livestream right here.