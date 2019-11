Besides the electric Cybertruck, Elon Musk also showed off an apparently Tesla-designed electric ATV. It's not available as part of the pre-orders currently live on Tesla's store, but in the presentation it was used to show off how the Cybertruck's adaptive suspension tilts for easy loading. It can apparently charge directly from Tesla's truck while sitting in the bed, but with production not scheduled to begin until late-2021, there's plenty of time for the company to work out this toy vehicle.