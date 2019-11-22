Jet.com is leaving the fresh grocery delivery game

Jet.com will no longer deliver fresh groceries in New York. It will focus, instead, on dry goods and merchandise. As part of the change, Walmart will reportedly close the fulfillment center it was using in the Bronx, eliminating between 200 and 300 jobs, a person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

In a statement emailed to Engadget, a Walmart spokesperson said the company "learned a lot by testing Jet fresh grocery delivery in New York City" and will "continue to test bold concepts that can offer convenience to customers." Though, from the outside, it looks like Walmart tried to mimic an Amazon service and failed.

Walmart's full statement is available below: