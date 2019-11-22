Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon
Watch Al Pacino hunt Nazis in Jordan Peele's upcoming Amazon series

"Hunters" arrives on Prime Video sometime in 2020.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in AV
Amazon has dropped a new trailer for Hunters, a Jordan Peele produced series starring none other than Al Pacino. The series revolves around a group of vigilantes, led by Pacino, chasing a Nazi regime that has secretly risen to power in the '70s, three decades after World War II.

"There comes a time where we all must choose between the light and the darkness. But when there's great darkness in this world, perhaps a choice is made for us," Pacino tells his fellow hunters in the trailer. "The time to act is now before everything we hold dear to us is destroyed. This is not murder. This is mitzvah. Welcome to the hunt."

Along with Pacino, the diverse cast includes Josh Radnor, Logan Lerman, Kate Mulvany, Carol Kane, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin, among others. Peele is producing the show, but it was created by Moonfall's David Weil, who will run it along with Nikki Toscano (Revenge). The pilot was directed by American Horror Story director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and will premiere sometime in 2020. Peele's participation already made this an interesting project, but the presence of Pacino has elevated it to a must-watch.

Source: Amazon (YouTube)
In this article: 2020, Al Pacino, Amazon, av, entertainment, Hunters, Jordan Peele, Prime Video, streaming, video
