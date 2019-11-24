Amazon slashes the price of the Google Pixel 3 to $349

You don't have to worry if you're put off by Google's Pixel 4, but think the Pixel 3a is too much of a compromise. Amazon is currently selling the Pixel 3 line starting at just $349 for the smaller 64GB model -- that's $50 less than the official price for a 3a. You can also snag the 128GB version for $449, while the larger Pixel 3 XL with 64GB of storage is available for the same $449. The discounts for these phones end on December 2nd, so you'll want to move fast if you've been waiting for a price drop like this.