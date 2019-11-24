Amazon slashes the price of the Google Pixel 3 to $349

You don't have to worry if you're put off by Google's Pixel 4, but think the Pixel 3a is too much of a compromise. Amazon is currently selling the Pixel 3 line starting at just $349 for the smaller 64GB model -- that's $50 less than the official price for a 3a. You can also snag the 128GB version for $449, while the larger Pixel 3 XL with 64GB of storage is available for the same $449. The discounts for these phones end on December 2nd, so you'll want to move fast if you've been waiting for a price drop like this.
The Pixel 3 had a rough start, to put it mildly, with bugs and not-yet-ready features marring its debut. Google has addressed many of the quirks over time, though, and it's now it's considerably more compelling. You can still expect outstanding photos, and Google is bringing over some Pixel 4 features to the device on top of its usual speedy OS updates. You'll have to be happy with Google's mostly 'plain' take on Android (and the 3 XL's deep screen notch), but there's not too much to complain about for the price.
Buy Google Pixel 3 64GB on Amazon - $349
Buy Google Pixel 3 128GB on Amazon - $449