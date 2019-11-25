BioLite’s HeadLamp 330 is listed at its lowest price yet, $40

Today through December 4th, BioLite is offering its HeadLamp 330 for $40. That's $10 off the listing price and the largest price drop we've seen to date. We included the HeadLamp 330 in our list of best high-tech camping gear earlier this year. The rechargeable light isn't anything fancy, but it's remarkably comfortable. As Engadget's Terrence O'Brien wrote when he reviewed the Headlamp 330, it "won't make you feel like you're carrying a laptop on your head," and it promises 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The CampStove 2 Bundle is another great deal. It's on sale for $160, a $40 discount. The bundle includes the CampStove 2, plus BioLite's KettlePot and Portable Grill attachments. Being able to easily boil water and grill while you're camping is great, but the CampStove 2 doubles as a power source, so you can charge your phone or other electronics. And, through December 25th, every CampStove 2 Bundle will come with a free CoffeePress valued at $15.

BioLite's discounts don't stop there. The retailer is offering sales storewide, plus daily deals like a free FlexLight with any purchase over $75 on Sunday.