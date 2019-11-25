Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

BioLite’s HeadLamp 330 is listed at its lowest price yet, $40

The CampStove 2 Bundle is on sale as well.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

It isn't just laptops and phones that are getting marked down for Black Friday. Some of our favorite outdoor gear will be discounted, too.

Today through December 4th, BioLite is offering its HeadLamp 330 for $40. That's $10 off the listing price and the largest price drop we've seen to date. We included the HeadLamp 330 in our list of best high-tech camping gear earlier this year. The rechargeable light isn't anything fancy, but it's remarkably comfortable. As Engadget's Terrence O'Brien wrote when he reviewed the Headlamp 330, it "won't make you feel like you're carrying a laptop on your head," and it promises 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The CampStove 2 Bundle is another great deal. It's on sale for $160, a $40 discount. The bundle includes the CampStove 2, plus BioLite's KettlePot and Portable Grill attachments. Being able to easily boil water and grill while you're camping is great, but the CampStove 2 doubles as a power source, so you can charge your phone or other electronics. And, through December 25th, every CampStove 2 Bundle will come with a free CoffeePress valued at $15.

BioLite's discounts don't stop there. The retailer is offering sales storewide, plus daily deals like a free FlexLight with any purchase over $75 on Sunday.

In this article: biolite, BioLite Headlamp 330, black friday, blackfriday2019, camping, campstove2, coffee maker, discount, engadgetdeals, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, grill, headlamp, headlight, hgg2019, hiking, KettlePot, outdoor, price drop, sale, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google fires employee activist amid protests

Google fires employee activist amid protests

View
Massachusetts police have been quietly testing a robot dog

Massachusetts police have been quietly testing a robot dog

View
Elon Musk tells Ford VP 'bring it on' in F-150 vs. Cybertruck battle

Elon Musk tells Ford VP 'bring it on' in F-150 vs. Cybertruck battle

View
Walmart is offering up to $450 back on flagship Apple and Samsung phones

Walmart is offering up to $450 back on flagship Apple and Samsung phones

View
The creator of the web has a plan to save the web

The creator of the web has a plan to save the web

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr