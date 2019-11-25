Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Walmart is offering up to $450 back on flagship Apple and Samsung phones

The Black Friday deal runs November 28th through December 1st.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

In exchange for buying a new phone, Walmart is offering customers up to $450 in eGift cards this Black Friday. You can get up to another $250 in eGift cards with a qualifying trade in.

Buy and activate an iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or Note 10+, and you'll get a $450 eGift card. An iPhone XS Max or XR purchase will earn you a $400 eGift card. Opt for an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max or a Samsung Galaxy S10e or Note9, and you'll get a $300 eGift card.

All of these phones have received high scores, and even if they aren't the latest models, they still represent some of the best hardware. In most cases, you won't have to upgrade too soon if you opt for one of these.

Target is offering a similar bargain -- a $200 gift card in exchange for an iPhone purchase -- so it might be worth it to shop around. This Walmart deal is valid November 28th through December 1st, so you have some time to consider your options. These gift card offers are available in-store only, and they do require a phone plan through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Walmart
In this article: apple, att, black friday, blackfriday2019, business, discount, egift card, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, galaxy s10, Galaxy S10+, galaxy s10e, gear, gift card, hgg2019, iphone 11, iphone 11 pro, iphone 11 pro max, iphone xr, iphone xs, iphone xs max, mobile, note 10 plus, note 10+, note9, sale, samsung, sprint, thebuyersguide, trade in, verizon, walmart
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk tells Ford VP 'bring it on' in F-150 vs. Cybertruck battle

Elon Musk tells Ford VP 'bring it on' in F-150 vs. Cybertruck battle

View
Amazon warehouse injury numbers highlight pressure on workers

Amazon warehouse injury numbers highlight pressure on workers

View
The creator of the web has a plan to save the web

The creator of the web has a plan to save the web

View
Orba is a tiny instrument that you shake, tap and twist

Orba is a tiny instrument that you shake, tap and twist

View
Save $80 on a Sonos Beam this Black Friday

Save $80 on a Sonos Beam this Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr