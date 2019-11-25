Walmart is offering up to $450 back on flagship Apple and Samsung phones

Buy and activate an iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or Note 10+, and you'll get a $450 eGift card. An iPhone XS Max or XR purchase will earn you a $400 eGift card. Opt for an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max or a Samsung Galaxy S10e or Note9, and you'll get a $300 eGift card.

All of these phones have received high scores, and even if they aren't the latest models, they still represent some of the best hardware. In most cases, you won't have to upgrade too soon if you opt for one of these.

Target is offering a similar bargain -- a $200 gift card in exchange for an iPhone purchase -- so it might be worth it to shop around. This Walmart deal is valid November 28th through December 1st, so you have some time to consider your options. These gift card offers are available in-store only, and they do require a phone plan through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.