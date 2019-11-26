Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ruirize
Facebook buys 'Beat Saber' creator Beat Games

The developer will still update the VR rhythm game on non-Oculus platforms.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
22m ago in Business
Ruirize

Facebook has bought Beat Saber developer Beat Games. It'll continue operating as an independently operated studio in Prague only it'll be under the umbrella of Oculus Studios.

Beat Games will "continue to ship content and updates for Beat Saber at the same time across all currently supported platforms," Oculus director of content Mike Verdu wrote in a blog post. The long-awaited 360-degree mode is still scheduled to debut next month, and more tunes are on the way to the hit virtual reality rhythm game before the year's out.

Things are a little murkier when it comes to future games though. The blog post didn't spell out whether potential sequels will be available outside of the Oculus platform. As for Beat Saber's modding scene, Verdu noted Facebook and Oculus still plan to support mods, but those including pirated content might not fly:

"We understand and appreciate the value that modding brings to Beat Saber when done so legally and within our policies. We're going to do our best to preserve the value that mods bring to the Beat Saber player base. As a reminder, our most recent policy updates give more clarity to how developer mode is intended to be used, such as helping developers build their apps or for enthusiasts to explore new concepts. It is not intended for engaging in piracy or illicit modding, including mods that infringe on third-party IP rights or contain malicious code."

Source: Oculus
