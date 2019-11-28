Latest in Gear

Surprise: The Instant Pot is discounted for Black Friday (again)

Instant Pot sales are the one constant.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
2h ago in Food and Drink
Instant Pot deals happen fairly often, but as we'd expect, Instant Pot is offering some of its steepest discounts just in time for Black Friday. Its best offer is $85 off the Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart model. Regularly priced at $180, it's on sale for $95, which according to Camelcamelcamel, is the lowest price yet.

The Ultra is one of Instant Pot's most popular models, and that's saying something given how enthusiastic Instant Pot fans are. If you're not ready to commit to the 8-quart giant, the slightly smaller Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart model is on sale for $82, a $17 saving. If you want something even smaller, the 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra Mini is discounted at $75, a $25 saving.

If the Ultra isn't the model you prefer, the Duo Nova (6-quart) is listed at $65, an $18 saving. Unlike the Ultra, which has 10 functions (electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sterilizer and warmer), the Duo Nova has just seven. If you can forgo using your Instant Pot as a cake maker, egg cooker and sterilizer, the Duo Nova might be the way to go.

If you do snag one of these deals, don't forget to read our tips on getting the most out of your Instant Pot. These discounts run through December 2nd.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
