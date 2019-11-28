Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget
LG's mobile head is now the company's CEO

Its troubled mobile division will now be headed by Morris Lee.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Business
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

LG is giving its executive lineup a massive overhaul yet again. Brian Kwon, who's currently leading LG's Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment companies, will officially become the company's CEO on December 1st. Kwon used to be LG's TV chief until he was brought in to head up its troubled mobile business in another shakeup that happened in 2018. Now that he's taking the highest seat in the company, his former positions will be filled by Park Hyoung-sei (as Home Entertainment Company president) and Morris Lee (as the Mobile Communications Company president).

LG moved its executives around and switched up the head for its mobile business more than once over the past couple of years. Back in 2017, the company named Hwang Jeong-hwan as president of mobile in an effort to make the unit more competitive until he was replaced by Kwon. Under Kwon's leadership, LG's mobile business managed to narrow its losses in the third quarter of 2019. While it's now up to Lee to find ways to make the unit profitable, LG says that going forward, it plans to focus on businesses with strong potential, such as smart home products.

Source: LG
In this article: business, CEO, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, lg
