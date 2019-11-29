Latest in Gear

    Image credit:
    save
    Save
    share

    Elektron's Model:Samples groovebox is $100 off for the holidays

    The most affordable way to get Elektron's advanced music-making tools just got cheaper.
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    1h ago in Gadgetry
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Sponsored Links

    Elektron's synths, samplers, drum machines and grooveboxes are known for their top-notch sound and unique sequencing features. Once thing they're not known for, though, is being affordable. The Model:Samples is the big exception to that rule. And it's getting even cheaper for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Most retailers have knocked $100 of the price, bringing the Model:Samples price to just $299 -- making it perhaps the best bargain in grooveboxes right now.

    Buy Model:Samples on Sweetwater - $299

    The Model:Sample has six monophonic tracks for playing back samples of drums, synths, or anything your heart desires. While its limited on-board sample editing features are a bit of a bummer, its rich and complex sequencer makes sure that things never get boring or robotic. Plus, since it's largely one-knob per function, its actually quite useable for live performances. We really liked the Model:Samples when we reviewed it back in March. We made it clear that there were tradeoffs compared to other Elektron gear. But it kept the most important feature -- the sequencer -- and brought the price within reach of more casual hobbyists.

    Source: Sweetwater
    In this article: art, av, black friday, blackfriday2019, cyber monday, deal, elektron, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, groovebox, hgg2019, instrument, model samples, model:samples, music, music gear, musical instrument, review, sample player, sampler, thebuyersguide
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Popular on Engadget

    Apple HomePod costs just $200 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

    Apple HomePod costs just $200 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

    View
    Oculus Go drops to $150 on Amazon in Black Friday sale

    Oculus Go drops to $150 on Amazon in Black Friday sale

    View
    PlayStation discounts include half-price 'Red Dead' and 'Spider-Man'

    PlayStation discounts include half-price 'Red Dead' and 'Spider-Man'

    View
    The tech you need to stay warm this winter

    The tech you need to stay warm this winter

    View
    The best portable Bluetooth speaker

    The best portable Bluetooth speaker

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr