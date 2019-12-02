Apple's tap-and-go Express payments come to London public transport

Apple's Express Mode can now be used on all Transport for London (TfL) services, including buses, trams and the underground system. Users only need to tap their phone or Apple Watch against the yellow card reader to pay for their journey.

Apple Pay typically uses biometric data like Touch ID or Face ID to authorize payments, which makes it slower than competing service Google Pay. Now, with Express Mode, customers can choose a default card to use for TfL journeys so they don't need to authenticate the payment each time they board a bus or walk through a barrier.

The system works with iPhone 6 and above or Apple Watch. Similar systems are already in place in other locations including New York, Portland, Beijing, Shanghai and cities across Japan.