Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget
Sony’s stellar WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are under $200 at Amazon

Our top true wireless pick is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
Billy Steele
8m ago in Gadgetry
Billy Steele/Engadget

Sony's WF-1000XM3 are still the best true wireless earbuds, even though they debuted a few months ago. The combination of great sound quality and powerful noise cancellation put these ahead of the rest of the pack. And they've been more affordable at $230 since they arrived. Well, right now they're an even better value at Amazon. The WF-1000XM3 is down to $198, and that's the best price ever on Amazon for these stellar true wireless earbuds.

In addition to the best sound quality, these true wireless earbuds pack Sony's powerful adaptive noise cancellation to help you block out distractions. Six hours of battery life is average nowadays, but Sony offers a full-featured companion app that allows you to customize the sound and on-board controls to your liking. Plus, the company just added on-board volume control and Alexa support via an update last week. These were already a great deal under $250, but now they're definitely the best option under $200 as long as this Amazon sale lasts.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 on Amazon - $198

In this article: av, earbuds, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, headphones, hgg2019, sony, thebuyersguide, true wireless, true wireless earbuds, wearables, wf-1000xm3, wh-1000xm3
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
