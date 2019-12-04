DiGiorno and Stouffer's bring plant-based 'meat' to frozen Italian food

Nestle is expanding its plant-based 'meat' offerings to a category seldom covered in the meatless world: the frozen Italian food you buy when you'd rather not order in or start from scratch. It's introducing both a DiGiorno pizza (the Rising Crust Meatless Supreme) and a Stouffer's lasagna (the Meatless Lasagna) that use Sweet Earth's Awesome Grounds in place of ex-animals. While Nestle hasn't outlined their exact nutritional value, the mix of yellow pea protein, wheat gluten and multiple veggie oils promises the usual meat-like taste while delivering plenty of protein, fiber and, of course, reduced guilt.
Awesome Grounds by themselves typically offer 16g of protein and 4g of fiber per serving.
You'll have to be patient and a bit picky if you plan to cut more meat out of your diet. The DiGiorno and Stouffer's options won't be broadly available until spring 2020, and then only through Amazon Fresh for American buyers. This isn't vegan, and there are certainly healthier meals if you need to cut down on carbs. Still, this is a reminder that the meat alternative market is growing quickly. It might just be a matter of time before many of your groceries are available with meat substitutes, not just the usual burgers.