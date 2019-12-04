Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
Google's Live Captions come to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A

It used to be a Pixel 4 exclusive.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Mobile
Google has rolled out Live Caption to the Pixel 3 and the 3a like it promised back in October. The tech giant debuted the feature, which enables captions for all audio in real-time on your device, at I/O in May. It first landed on the Pixel 4, but now it's also out for the phone's older and more affordable siblings.

Live Caption gives you a way to add captions to content like videos and podcasts, as well as audio messages -- it doesn't, however, work on audio and video calls -- without the need for WiFi or data. You can position the captions anywhere on screen and even expand the box if you don't mind it taking up more of your display. When the feature launched, Google said it was developed with help from members of the Deaf and hard of hearing communities, who served as testers before its release. It currently supports English, but Google plans to add support for more languages in the future.

Source: Android (Twitter)
In this article: gear, google, Live Caption, mobile, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
