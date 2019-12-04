Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Pokémon Go
The next 'Pokémon Go' event is all about evolution

You'll encounter more monsters with 'unique evolution' and get evolution items as rewards.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
Pokémon Go is holding its first ever evolution-themed event and will be giving out items that could help you finally get that elusive species. From December 5th at 4PM until December 12th at 4PM EST, you'll encounter more monsters that evolve in "unique ways" in the wild, in raids and in the game's Field Research quests.

Some of the critters you'll see more frequently are Onix, Eevee, Roselia and Burmy -- you may even meet a Shiny Burmy if you're lucky. You'll also encounter more Lickitung, Scyther, Togetic and Ralts in raids, where you can get evolution items, as well. Each of those Pokémon is unique in different ways: Eeevee, for instance, can evolve into multiple species through several methods.

You'll also find Tyrogue, Feebas, Burmy and Happiny hatching more frequently out of two-kilometer eggs. If you're looking to get a certain Pokémon, though, you may want to check out the event-specific Field Research tasks. Those quests will dole out evolution items as rewards, and you can use them to evolve particular monsters.

In addition, lure modules will last one hour for the duration of the event, and you'll get twice the XP for evolving monsters. On December 7th, from 11AM to 2PM in your local timezone, Pokémon Go will also hold an Evolution Event raid day, wherein you can encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle and their evolved forms.

Source: Pokémon Go
In this article: evolution event, gaming, mobile, Pokémon Go
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
